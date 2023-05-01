My Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.4 %

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

NYSE BDX opened at $264.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.23 and a 200-day moving average of $243.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.