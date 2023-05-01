My Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and
In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE BDX opened at $264.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.23 and a 200-day moving average of $243.65.
Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.68%.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile
Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Becton, Dickinson and (BDX)
- Is United Airlines Playing a Game of Limbo with Its Guidance?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock is Ready to Play
- Do Analysts’ Price Targets Make Domino’s Pizza Stock Look Tasty?
- Is the 149% Dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping in Jeopardy?
- Ford Motor Is Charging Up For A Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.