My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $403,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,984 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.5 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $117.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.59. The company has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.