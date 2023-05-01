My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,492 iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,485,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,222 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,104,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,840,000 after acquiring an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2,126.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after acquiring an additional 846,154 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 782,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 216,016 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 657,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 49,556 shares during the period.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSC opened at $23.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

