My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 993 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $40.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.12.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 8.25%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

See Also

