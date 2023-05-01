My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 633 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 217,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $696,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 140,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 54,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 112,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $76.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $154.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

