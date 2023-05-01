MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 2,241 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $6,842,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 463,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $50,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $116.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $130.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

