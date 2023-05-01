MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

MTM Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crane by 82.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Crane by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $72.07 on Monday. Crane has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.88.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

