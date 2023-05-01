MTM Investment Management LLC Has $74,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,130,000 after buying an additional 9,822,344 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,906,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,882,000 after buying an additional 32,859 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,436 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,894,000 after purchasing an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,946,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IYW opened at $93.04 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $95.16. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.