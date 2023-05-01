Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Up 33.7% in April

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the March 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.8 days.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MGRUF remained flat at $4.16 during midday trading on Friday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in owning, managing, and investing in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. Its real estate portfolio includes office properties in major urban centers. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

