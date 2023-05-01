MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Gap Up to $21.30

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.30, but opened at $22.43. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 13,822 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17.

Insider Activity

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 588,589 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $11,601,089.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,774,589.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

