monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 14.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
monday.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.92. The stock had a trading volume of 557,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 0.87. monday.com has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $171.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.66.
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.63 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of monday.com by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
