Mizuho Cuts CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $83.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.18.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $67.95 and a 1 year high of $119.60.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

