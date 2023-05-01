Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELFGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 837,600 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 1,004,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,047.0 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance

Mitsubishi Electric stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. 459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $12.56.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

Featured Articles

