Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 837,600 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 1,004,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,047.0 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance

Mitsubishi Electric stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. 459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $12.56.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

