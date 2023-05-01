Mistras Group (MG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mistras Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.22 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Shares of MG stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $245.22 million, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.53. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

