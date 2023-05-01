Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Down 16.0% in April

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,652,500 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 9,111,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 822.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Mirvac Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. CLSA lowered Mirvac Group to a “sell” rating and set a $2.16 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Mirvac Group alerts:

Mirvac Group Price Performance

MRVGF stock remained flat at $1.30 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. Mirvac Group has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.72.

Mirvac Group Company Profile

Mirvac Group engages in real estate investment, development, third party capital management and property asset management. It operates through the following segments: Office and Industrial, Retail, Residential, and Corporate. The Office and Industrial segment manages the office and industrial property portfolio to produce rental income along with developing office and industrial projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.