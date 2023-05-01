Midas (MIDAS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,456.59

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Midas has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $3,456.59 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas token can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00004858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Midas has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Midas Token Profile

MIDAS is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.38819091 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

