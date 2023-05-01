Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Rating Reiterated by 92 Resources

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities research analysts at 92 Resources in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MAA traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $153.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.59. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $198.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

