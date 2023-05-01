Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Earns Maintains Rating from 92 Resources

92 Resources reissued their maintains rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MAA. Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.54. The company had a trading volume of 80,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,078. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $198.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,086,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,959,753,000 after purchasing an additional 141,902 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $543,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,466,000 after buying an additional 39,290 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after buying an additional 856,331 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Stories

