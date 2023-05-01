Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,212,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,177,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,912,000 after purchasing an additional 459,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,523,000 after purchasing an additional 365,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MAA opened at $153.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.28. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.68 and a 52 week high of $207.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MAA. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.82.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.