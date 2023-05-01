Microsoft (MSFT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT):

4/27/2023 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $212.00 to $232.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $290.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $307.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $336.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $285.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $310.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $315.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $285.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $330.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $260.00.

4/26/2023 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $347.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $325.00.

4/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $263.00 to $306.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $325.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $275.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $310.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $315.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $340.00.

4/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $348.00.

4/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $295.00 to $337.00.

4/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $320.00 to $340.00.

4/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $332.00 to $340.00.

4/24/2023 – Microsoft was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $310.00.

4/24/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $280.00 to $322.00.

4/21/2023 – Microsoft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $348.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $290.00.

4/21/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $310.00 to $325.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $316.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $275.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $282.00 to $332.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $310.00 to $325.00.

4/17/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $280.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $305.00 to $310.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $290.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $280.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $270.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $270.00 to $316.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $305.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $280.00 to $295.00.

3/20/2023 – Microsoft was given a new $275.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/17/2023 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – Microsoft was given a new $250.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/2/2023 – Microsoft was given a new $285.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $306.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.75. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $308.93.

Get Microsoft Co alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herbst Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 29.3% during the first quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 617,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $178,031,000 after buying an additional 36,248 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 9.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151,099 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,562,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,514,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,658,560 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,496,263,000 after buying an additional 173,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.