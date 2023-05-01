MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.04. 7,280,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,202,055. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,870 shares of company stock worth $9,409,070 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.