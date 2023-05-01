MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Stock Holdings Increased by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. MFA Financial accounts for about 1.5% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of MFA Financial worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MFA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 356.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,041 shares during the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,637,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MFA Financial by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,300 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MFA Financial by 108.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,573 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in MFA Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 835,717 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE MFA traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $10.59. 397,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,852. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MFA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

About MFA Financial

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.