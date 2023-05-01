Metis Price Reaches $0.0007 (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. Metis has a total market capitalization of $33.34 billion and $3,281.27 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metis has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Metis token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001151 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.
Metis Profile
Metis launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com.
Metis Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
