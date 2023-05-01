Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 117.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,460,000 after purchasing an additional 159,680 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,275,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,945,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,812,000 after purchasing an additional 110,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after purchasing an additional 414,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.64.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

VLO stock opened at $114.67 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 57.11%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.