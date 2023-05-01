Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 57,433 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 422.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,433 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 10.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter worth approximately $861,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Halliburton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $32.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

