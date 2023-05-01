Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 3,150 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Insider Activity

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $264.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

