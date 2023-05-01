Metis Global Partners LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,295 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,986 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TJX opened at $78.82 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

