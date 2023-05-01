Metis Global Partners LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,467 shares of company stock valued at $35,801,465 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.8 %

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.40.

ISRG stock opened at $301.22 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $304.84. The company has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

