Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,006 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,924,000 after buying an additional 43,283 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,266,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,712,000 after purchasing an additional 51,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $41.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $56.68.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $0.639 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

