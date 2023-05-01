Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $291.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $294.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.80.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

