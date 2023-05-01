Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 5,886 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 214,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ stock opened at $60.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.56. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $69.46.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 33.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.