Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 6,313 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLR opened at $99.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.03. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.32, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $152.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

