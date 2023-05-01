Metahero Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $30.96 million and $351,431.53 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000457 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00028378 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

