Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Barclays

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $270.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. HSBC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.74.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $240.32 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $241.68. The firm has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

