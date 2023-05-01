Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Short Interest Up 13.4% in April

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,900 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the March 31st total of 367,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Mesoblast

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

Shares of MESO stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.95. 242,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,356. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $434.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 1,068.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MESO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mesoblast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

