Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MMSI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $82.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average is $70.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne Ward sold 11,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $772,835.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,016,881.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,657,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 263.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 93,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 67,949 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

