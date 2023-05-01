Merck KGaA to Issue Dividend of $0.32 (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3172 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd.

Merck KGaA Stock Up 1.5 %

MKKGY stock opened at $35.97 on Monday. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $43.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

