Merck KGaA Declares Dividend of $0.32 (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3172 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd.
OTCMKTS:MKKGY opened at $35.97 on Monday. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $43.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $37.38.
