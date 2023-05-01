Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.2% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after buying an additional 3,081,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,347,000 after purchasing an additional 143,329 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,162,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,461,000 after purchasing an additional 265,432 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,584 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 293,635 shares of company stock valued at $33,635,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.79. 1,275,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,157,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $116.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

