Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,100 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 324,200 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,976.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 126.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of MBIN stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 127,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $31.36.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 31.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 7.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

