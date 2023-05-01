Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Short Interest Update

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Megaworld Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MGAWY remained flat at $7.15 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. Megaworld has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

Get Megaworld alerts:

Megaworld Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Megaworld Corp. engages in property-related activities such as project design, construction, and property management. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others. The Real Estate segment pertains to the development and sale of residential and office developments.

Receive News & Ratings for Megaworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.