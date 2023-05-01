Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 36.1% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.1 %

Medtronic stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.90. The stock had a trading volume of 912,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,803. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The stock has a market cap of $120.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Recommended Stories

