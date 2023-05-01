MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,621,500 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 1,346,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
MediPharm Labs Trading Down 9.4 %
MediPharm Labs stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,550. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. MediPharm Labs has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.10.
MediPharm Labs Company Profile
