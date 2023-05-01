Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $250-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.20 million.

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of MED stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.57. The stock had a trading volume of 383,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,449. Medifast has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $193.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.52. Medifast had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 100.42%. The business had revenue of $337.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Medifast Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

MED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,695.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 76.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Medifast by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medifast

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.