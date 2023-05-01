Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $250-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.20 million.
Medifast Price Performance
Shares of MED stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.57. The stock had a trading volume of 383,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,449. Medifast has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $193.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.24.
Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.52. Medifast had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 100.42%. The business had revenue of $337.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Medifast Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,695.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 76.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Medifast by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Medifast
Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.
Featured Articles
