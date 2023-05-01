Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Emerald Stock Performance

EEX stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $233.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. Emerald has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $4.55.

Get Emerald alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerald

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Emerald by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 563,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 51,799 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerald by 28.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerald by 16.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerald by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the period. 18.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.