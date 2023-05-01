Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MAT. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. Mattel has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $26.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.74 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.