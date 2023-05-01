Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $435.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mastercard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $418.89.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.7 %

MA stock opened at $380.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.53. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The company has a market capitalization of $362.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

