Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $7,434,000. Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.89.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $381.74. The company had a trading volume of 367,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,146. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The stock has a market cap of $363.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.53.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

