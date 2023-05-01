Masco (NYSE:MAS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Masco Trading Up 1.2 %

MAS traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.51. 1,979,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,972. Masco has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.71.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $3,198,549.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,519,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $3,198,549.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $14,519,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,227 shares of company stock valued at $17,222,643. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 98.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 31.0% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.