Masco (NYSE:MAS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Masco Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.51. 1,979,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,972. Masco has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,332.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 45,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $2,452,374.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,926,266.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,227 shares of company stock valued at $17,222,643. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 157.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Masco by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.